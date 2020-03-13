Final report due into botched 'cash-for-ash' scheme which brought down Northern Ireland's Government to be published

The scheme was set up to encourage the use of renewable energy sources. Credit: PA

A public inquiry into a green energy scheme - dubbed 'cash-for-ash' - which helped to bring down Northern Ireland's Government is due to be published later on Friday. The investigation into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) was established in early 2017 by Sir Patrick Coghlin, a retired judge, in the final days of Stormont devolution. The final report is expected to cover the role of First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster, her special advisers and officials played into the botched scheme.

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster oversaw the introduction of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme. Credit: PA

The RHI was established to encourage businesses in Northern Ireland to switch from burning fossil fuels to more sustainable sources, in particular wood pellets. But the fuel cost less than the subsidy which meant the more the claimant burned, the more they earned. The scheme, which was set up by Ms Foster's then-enterprise department in 2012, threatened to overspend by millions of pounds, a cost that would need to be recouped by the taxpayer. Ms Foster has denied any wrongdoing and has said she did not ignore warnings from a whistleblower about the scheme in 2012. The resulting fallout over the handling of RHI between powersharing partners the DUP and Sinn Fein contributed to the downfall of Stormont.

Two biomass boilers on a poultry farm in Ireland. Credit: PA