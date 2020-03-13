Ryanair to cut flights by up to 40 per cent due to coronavirus

Ryanair are grounding flights. Credit: PA

Ryanair will significantly scale back its operations on Monday in response to coronavirus. The airline has already cancelled around 20% of its flights for the period until 9th April but is expected to make more significant cuts to its schedule beyond that date following a sustained slump in bookings across the industry. Ryanair is Europe’s largest budget airline and operates 2400 flights a day. The company is considering reducing its timetable by as much as 40% as more European governments impose restrictions in attempts to delay the spread of the virus. Ryanair employs 9,000 cabin crew, 5000 pilots. The scale of the changes means the airline will ask more staff to take unpaid leave.

Coronavirus: Everything you need to know

Ten days ago the chief executive of Ryanair, Micheal O’Leary, said that bookings were down 25% on last year but that he was hopeful that “things will have calmed down by the time the Easter school holidays arrive.” But sales have continued to fall. The slump in demand for air travel is world-wide and is putting airlines under extreme financial pressure. On Friday, the CEO of British Airways told staff to expect job cuts. Alex Cruz said coronavirus outbreak was a “crisis of global proportions, like no other we have known”. The unions are in talks with all of the airlines in an attempt to protect as many jobs as possible.