The Royal Rota: Our team on Harry and Meghan's farewell tour

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this week's episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss Prince Harry and Meghan's farewell tour as the Sussexes say goodbye to royal life.

We saw the royal couple join their family on a last official engagement before leaving front line duties as well as attend solo events though out the week.

Meghan made a surprise visit to a school in Dagenham to celebrate International Women's Day - we speak to students Fiona Addai and Aker Okoye who met the Duchess and made quite the impression.

Chris and Lizzie also cover Prince Charles' upcoming trip to Bosnia, Prince William's new role as patron of the London Air Ambulance and the Russian hoaxers who reportedly prank called Prince Harry.

