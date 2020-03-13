What is herd immunity and can it help the UK beat coronavirus?

Getting ill with coronavirus could help protect others. Credit: PA

The UK's chief scientific adviser told ITV News on Friday that it is hoped the Government's approach to tackling coronavirus will create a "herd immunity" to the disease. Sir Patrick Vallance said in an ideal scenario, 60% of the UK would become infected with Corvid-19 to help us all be "a bit protected" from the virus. But what is the idea behind herd immunity - sometimes known as 'community immunity' or 'herd protection' - and is it a proven method to stem the spread of infections as virulent as coronavirus?

What is herd immunity?

When a contagious disease passes through a population in high numbers a sufficiently high proportion of individuals become immune to the disease, slowing the infection's potency. Herd immunity is how vaccinations work; essentially it creates a protective shield around the community and helps to safeguard those who are more vulnerable. For example, if someone with measles is surrounded by people who have all been vaccinated against measles, the disease quickly disappears again as there is no one to pass it on to. In short, the theory is catching the Covid-19 infection could help reduce the risk to the most vulnerable in society.

Vaccinations create herd immuntiy. Credit: PA

How does the Government hope herd immunity will work in relation to coronavirus?

In the case of coronavirus, there is, as yet, no vaccine so it is not possible to boost the population's immunity through jabs. What the Government hopes is its measures will ensure that the virus passes through the population in a controlled way and lower transmission rates. Most people, Sir Patrick reassured us, would only become "mildly ill" as a result of catching the virus; some of us may show no systems at all. By allowing over half the population to become infected, the likelihood of the disease returning, perhaps even more aggressively, reduces, government advisers say. This, Sir Patrick and other experts say, will help protect the most vulnerable among us.

Why is herd immunity important?

Some people in the community who are particularly vulnerable to disease, especially if they cannot safely receive vaccines. These include newborn babies, elderly people and those with compromised immune systems.

The more of us who are resilient, the higher the chances of fighting a disease. Credit: PA

Does herd immunity work?