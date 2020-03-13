Who was involved in the introduction and running of the RHI scheme?

Sir Patrick Coghlin’s public inquiry into the botched Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme will be published on Friday.

Here are some of the questions surrounding the scheme and how it was run.

What did Arlene Foster have to do with the RHI?

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster oversaw the introduction of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme when she was enterprise, trade and investment minister.

She has denied any wrongdoing.

Mrs Foster has said she did not ignore warnings by a whistleblower about the scheme.

That information claimed users were abusing the scheme by running boilers 24/7 all year round for financial gain.

The First Minister says when she later became aware of the note she gave it to a senior civil servant.

What about special advisers to ministers?

The public inquiry panel will also deliver its verdict on Friday on whether there was inappropriate behaviour by DUP special advisers to ministers – known as Spads – within the powersharing coalition.

Dr Andrew Crawford, a long-term adviser to Mrs Foster, stepped down.