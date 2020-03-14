- ITV Report
Donald Trump says US to extend travel ban to UK and Ireland to halt coronavirus spread
Donald Trump has announced the US will reveal plans to extend its travel ban to the UK and Ireland in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Asked about reports that he was considering extending the European travel ban to the US, which he announced earlier this week, the US President said: "We're working with the states and we're considering other restrictions, yes."
When asked about whether they would extend to the UK and Ireland, he added: "We're looking at it very seriously, yeah, because they've had a little bit of activity unfortunately.
"We actually have looked at it and that's going to be announced."
US vice president Mike Pence, who is leading the US taskforce in the fight against Covid-19, confirmed travel to the UK and Ireland would be suspended from midnight on Monday ET (Monday 0400 GMT).
Mr Pence said there had been a "unanimous recommendation" from health experts to extend the travel ban.
He said: "Americans in the UK or Ireland can come home, legal residents can come home ... they will will be funnelled through specific airports and processed."
Mr Pence announced those returning to the US would be "funneled" through selected airports.
- Trump announces coronavirus tests will be free
The US president also said he had been tested for coronavirus but was awaiting the results. He added that his temperature had been taken and had come back at a normal level.
It comes just a day after Donald Trump announced a national emergency in the US which helped free up more than $50bn (£40bn) to help fight against coronavirus.
So far, the US has had 50 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 20,226 cases.
