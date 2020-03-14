Donald Trump says US to extend travel ban to UK and Ireland to halt coronavirus spread

Donald Trump has announced the US will reveal plans to extend its travel ban to the UK and Ireland in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Asked about reports that he was considering extending the European travel ban to the US, which he announced earlier this week, the US President said: "We're working with the states and we're considering other restrictions, yes."

When asked about whether they would extend to the UK and Ireland, he added: "We're looking at it very seriously, yeah, because they've had a little bit of activity unfortunately.

"We actually have looked at it and that's going to be announced."