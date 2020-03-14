Ever Presents ‘disappointed’ by London Marathon postponement

The veteran runners who have taken part in every London Marathon so far remain optimistic about this year’s event despite a five month postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to delay the 40th London Marathon from April 26 until October 4 was announced on Friday. Event director Hugh Brasher said he knew the news would be disappointing for runners, charities and spectators but added that “public health is everyone’s priority” during “an unprecedented situation”.

Ever Present Terry Macey, with his London Marathon medals at his home in Blackheath, south east London Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Terry Macey, who is one of the 10 men who have run every London Marathon since the race’s launch in 1981, told the PA news agency: “I was disappointed to hear the news.” The 71-year-old solicitor, whose home and office are near the event’s start line in Blackheath, south-east London, added: “Switching to the positive I am looking forward to training through the summer. “Of course I shall take part!”

Roger Low, 76, has competed in every London Marathon since the event started in 1981 Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Fellow Ever Present Roger Low said the date change may mean he drops out of the New York Marathon which is on November 1. Mr Low, 76, from Camden Town, north London, told PA: “In my youth, four weeks between runs would have been quite adequate but, now, I doubt that I will attempt NYC, after running London on Oct 4 2020.” Mr Low, who works in investor relations, added: “I’m sorry to hear about the postponement but I understand that these are unique times and require dramatic action, for the public good. “On a personal basis, I’ve been building up my training but that’s never ‘wasted’ and I can, now, take it a little easier, for a while. “I do regret, however, that running my 40th has been delayed as, at age 76, I just wanted to nail this one, get it over, and, then, in a year, review whether I would continue running marathons, or not.”

Chris Finill at the finish line of the 2016 Virgin Money London Marathon Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

School bursar Chris Finill, 61, from Cranleigh, Surrey, told PA: “I’m obviously disappointed. “However, I also know that Hugh Brasher and the London Marathon team would have put a lot of thought and care into this very difficult decision.” Mr Finill, who fell and broke his arm in 2018 but still finished in three hours and 54 minutes to retain his Ever Present status, added: “One of the main reasons for taking part in the marathon is to improve or maintain health so we all have to view the postponement through that particular prism.”

Charles ‘Len’ Cousens, 77, with his London Marathon medals at his home near Lowestoft Credit: Joe Giddens/PA