Travel guidance for countries affected by coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has affected thousands of people across the world – with the World Health Organisation reporting cases in 123 countries, territories and areas. As a result of Covid-19, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has issued travel advice warning people against visiting certain areas or countries. Here is a look at the current guidance: – China The FCO is advising against all travel to Hubei, where the coronavirus outbreak was first recorded, and is advising against all but essential travel to the rest of the mainland. The department added: “If you’re in China and able to leave, you should do so.”

People have been taking precautions following the outbreak Credit: Yui Mok/PA

– South Korea Daegu, Cheongdo and Gyeongsan have been designated “special care zones” due to the high numbers of cases in these areas, and the FCO advises against travel to these three cities. – Italy Only travel for essential purposes should be considered, the FCO says. Meanwhile, authorities in Italy have advised against travel for tourism purposes throughout the country and those already in the country should limit their movements to those required to return home. – Spain The Spanish Ministry of Health have declared the areas of Madrid and La Rioja, and the municipalities of La Bastida and Vitoria, and Miranda de Ebro, as places where there is community transmission of coronavirus and, as such, the FCO advises against all but essential travel.

– Poland The FCO advises against all but essential travel to the country, owing to restrictions being put in place following the outbreak which has seen borders closed and border controls introduced. Non-Polish nationals will only be able to enter the country if they are a spouse or child of a Polish national, hold a Pole’s Card, or otherwise have the right to stay or work in the country. – Denmark All but essential travel to Denmark should be avoided due to “various controls and restrictions imposed by the Danish authorities”. Foreign nationals who “do not have a recognised purpose for entering Denmark” will be barred from entry from Saturday, March 14.

The FCO has issued guidance for travellers following the coronavirus outbreak Credit: Steve Parsons/PA