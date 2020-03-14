Jet2 cancels all flights to Spain, Ibiza and Tenerife over coronavirus outbreak

Jet2 has cancelled all flights to mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands with immediate effect in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The airline is based at nine UK airports and flights are currently diverted back to airports including Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds Bradford and East Midlands.

"This is a fast-moving and complex situation and we are reviewing our programme as a matter of urgency, so that we can fly customers back to the UK," the airline said in a statement.

The airline's decision comes just a day after the Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel to Spain.