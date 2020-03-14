- ITV Report
Jet2 cancels all flights to Spain, Ibiza and Tenerife over coronavirus outbreak
Jet2 has cancelled all flights to mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands with immediate effect in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The airline is based at nine UK airports and flights are currently diverted back to airports including Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds Bradford and East Midlands.
"This is a fast-moving and complex situation and we are reviewing our programme as a matter of urgency, so that we can fly customers back to the UK," the airline said in a statement.
The airline's decision comes just a day after the Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel to Spain.
The statement from Jet2 said: "In response to local measures introduced throughout Spain to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including the closure of bars, restaurants, shops, and activities including any water sports, we have taken the decision to cancel all flights to Mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands with immediate effect.
"We know these local measures will have a significant impact on our customers' holidays, which is why we have taken this decision.
"We are contacting our customers who are currently in these destinations, and who are due to travel, to advise them of their options, so we urge customers not to call us.
"This is a fast-moving and complex situation and we are reviewing our programme as a matter of urgency, so that we can fly customers back to the UK.
"The health and safety of our customers is our number one priority, and we would like to thank our customers for their understanding."
