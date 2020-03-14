- ITV Report
-
Newborn baby confirmed as youngest coronavirus patient in the UK
A newborn is believed to be the youngest person in the UK to have tested positive for coronavirus.
North Middlesex University Hospital confirmed two patients had tested positive for Covid-19, which has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide.
The news comes as plans are underway to ban mass gatherings from next week as part of the battle against coronavirus, marking a significant shift in the government's position.
In a statement the NHS Trust said: "Two patients at North Middlesex University Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.
"One has been transferred to a specialist centre and one is being treated in an isolation room.
"The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority, so in following guidance from Public Health England, we are regularly deep cleaning the areas where the patients are cared for and staff who were in close contact with these patients were advised to self-isolate."
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
- Your daily one-minute update from ITV News
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Your work, travel, and childcare rights
- How to protect yourself against the virus
- The most Googled questions - answered
- How to self isolate
- The new sick pay rules