Doctor says President Trump has tested negative for coronavirus

President Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, according to his personal physician.

The White House released the test results on Saturday night after President Trump told reporters hours earlier that he had taken the coronavirus test, following days of resisting being screened despite the fact that he had been in recent contact with three people who have tested positive for the virus.

President Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on Saturday that he had his temperature taken and it was “totally normal”, shortly before stepping into the room to discuss the government’s efforts to halt the spread of the virus.

The pandemic has now infected more than 2,200 people in the US and caused at least 50 deaths.