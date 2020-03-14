Ten more patients with coronavirus die in UK bringing death toll to 21. Credit: PA

Ten patients who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the death toll in the UK to 21, NHS England said. There have also been 1,140 positive tests for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, up from 798 24 hours earlier, the Department of Health and Social Care said. A number of the patients who died, who were all aged over 60, had underlying health conditions, NHS England said. The 10 patients were being cared for by nine trusts including Buckinghamshire, Sandwell & West Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Barts, London, north Middlesex and Chester. All 10 people revealed on Saturday as having died after testing positive for Covid-19 were "in the at-risk groups", chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, said.

Prof Whitty said: "I understand this increase in the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 will be a cause for concern for many. The public should know every measure we are taking is seeking to save lives and protect the most vulnerable. "Every single one of us has a role to play in achieving this. If you have a new continuous cough or high temperature, please stay at home for seven days. I also encourage everyone to be washing their hands for 20 seconds regularly. "I offer my sincere condolences to the families and friends who have received this difficult news. I ask that their privacy is respected at this time."

The UK is dealing with a rising number of cases of the illness and this announcement sees the death toll in the UK double. On Friday, the number of positive cases was 798 and there was a death toll of 11.

