UK coronavirus patient on living with 'grim' illness that left her feeling like she'd 'run a marathon'
A UK GP diagnosed with coronavirus has described what it's like living with the "grim" illness which left her which sky-high temperatures and pain which felt like her head was in a "vice."
Clare Gerada, a GP in South London, is on 'day four' of the illness and believes she contracted coronavirus on a recent trip to New York.
She told ITV News: "The first two days are pretty grim, very high temperature, sore throat, headache, feeling like the flu but much worse. It's as if I've just run a marathon, I feel exhausted.
"Even though I'm a GP I've not been ill for years.
"It's worse than any other flu I've had. I don't think I've ever had such drenching sweat from a temperature I don't think I've had such a time when I could barely eat or drink. I've now got small ulcers inside my nose and mouth."
Dr Gerada has been self isolating at home, but because she lives with her husband, they've been forced to keep two metres apart at all times.
"I've lost weight, I couldn't eat and I had to force fluid down me," she said.
"Your mouth feels like sawdust and it's so sore."
The virus patient said the illness leaves you not wanting to eat or drink at all and expressed her concern at those who are elderly or alone coping with the symptoms.
But Clare, who has no other underlying illnesses and is generally fit and healthy, said: "Bodies are amazing, they heal themselves. I've come through the other end basically on fluid and paracetemol."
She gave advice to anyone wondering what you have should have in the house.
"If you are going to go out and get yourself anything, a packet of paracetemol, an electronic thermometer, a couple more pairs of pyjamas (as you'll sweat through clothes), some yoghurt for the fridge and some lemonade you can sip when you're feeling unwell."
A total of 21 patients who tested positive for the virus have died in the UK.
There have also been 1,140 positive tests for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, up from 798 a day earlier, the Department of Health and Social Care said.