Christchurch marks first anniversary of mosque shooting

A traditional Maori haka was performed outside the mosque where 51 worshippers were killed in a mass shooting in New Zealand a year ago. Dozens of leather-clad bikers from the Tu Tangata club performed the haka outside the Al Noor mosque, as people left flowers at the railings to remember those killed on the first anniversary of the shooting. A planned national memorial event was cancelled due to fears it might spread coronavirus.

Members of the Tu Tangata motorcycle club perform a haka outside the Al Noor mosque. Credit: AP

A gunman opened fire at at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques during Friday prayers on March 15 last year, killing 51 people. Imam Gamal Fouda said people of all beliefs and cultures were stopping to pay their respects, and they were all united as New Zealanders. One of those who survived the shooting at the Linwood mosque was Mazharuddin Syed Ahmed, who said that marking anniversaries was not typically a Muslim tradition but they were doing it so the wider community could grieve and remember. He said the shootings had provoked an outpouring of love and compassion.

Imam of the Al Noor mosque Gamal Fouda, right, and Tu Tangata motorcycle club president Derek Tait exchange a hongi. Credit: AP

“Of course, we lost our loved friends, family, people and community,” he said. “But we are also seeing so much good has come out of it, so looking at the positive part of that. "Today, it is such a privilege to be in this country.” Temel Atacocugu, who survived after being shot nine times at the Al Noor mosque, said the anniversary had provoked strong feelings. “We are sad more than we are angry,” he said. “It’s very emotional. "When I woke up this morning, I’m speechless. "I can’t explain what I feel.”

Temel Atacocugu, centre, survived the shooting after being shot nine times. Credit: AP