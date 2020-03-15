Cornwall woman launches #ViralKindness postcard to help people self-isolating

Becky Wass has created a #viralkindness postcard to help people self-isolating because of coronavirus. Credit: PA

A woman in Cornwall has created a postcard aimed at helping people who are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. Becky Wass, 32, came up with the idea to create shareable cards which allow people to offer help to their neighbours on Thursday. “Hello! If you are self-isolating, I can help,” the cards read, with spaces for a name, address, phone number and possible tasks that the recipient might need help with, including “picking up shopping” and “a friendly phone call”.

The postcard has gone viral on social media. Credit: Becky Wass

Ms Wass said she had already had a good response from neighbours having posted “a handful” while the idea has gone viral on social media with the hashtag #viralkindness. “The response to #viralkindness has been incredibly heart-warming,” Ms Wass said. “It’s wonderful to know that people want to help their neighbours out. “I think everyone wants to help in times like this, the postcard idea just makes it a bit easier to do so.” Ms Wass, who is an associate lecturer at Falmouth University, said that the message at the heart of the initiative was “fear has spread quickly (understandably!), so let’s try to spread kindness”.

Ms Wass said she wanted to 'spread kindness.' Credit: Becky Wass