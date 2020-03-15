Foreign Office advises against 'all but essential travel' to US amid coronavirus outbreak

Britons are being advised against "all but essential travel" to the US, after America included the UK and Republic of Ireland in a travel ban amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The advice came from the Foreign Office which said it was "advising against all but essential travel to the USA following the US government announcement imposing restrictions on travel from the UK (and Ireland)".

The US's travel restrictions will come in at midnight, local time on Monday, March 16 (4am GMT on Tuesday, March 17).

British nationals with journeys planned and citizens already in the US are advised to contact their airlines or tour operators.

