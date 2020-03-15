Family of coronavirus victim feel 'abandoned' by government and say they will not be tested for Covid-19

The man died in hospital after contracting coronavirus. Credit: PA

By ITV News Trainee Fred Dimbleby

The family of a 78-year-old man, who had coronavirus and died last Sunday, say they feel “abandoned” by the government. The man died at Wycombe Hospital and it was later confirmed that he had contracted Covid-19. His family, who had come into close contact with him, were originally advised that they should be tested but were later told that this would no longer be possible. The man’s granddaughter, 22-year-old Jess Martinez, told ITV News that the government has “offered them nothing”. Her three-year-old daughter has complex heart issues.

Ms Martinez said she was “absolutely disgusted of how my granddad was treated and how his family have been left behind to fend for themselves". She added: “My grandfather was a loving caring grandfather who made the best curries in the world, his smile was infectious and we will miss him dearly and he will forever live on in our hearts”. Last week the government announced that they are moving from the "contain" into the "delay" phase of tacking coronavirus in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. As part of this move, they are prioritising the testing of certain individuals such as those requiring hospital care for acute respiratory illnesses and pneumonia.

The NHS said only those most at risk of severe illness will be tested for coronavirus. Credit: PA

In a statement on their website, Public Health England say “people who are in the community with a fever or cough do not usually need testing”. Instead testing will be prioritised for those most at risk of severe illness from the virus and where outbreaks happen in residential or care settings. The new advice from the government states that anyone with symptoms should isolate for seven days. Announcing the man’s death, a spokesperson for Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at Wycombe Hospital has died. "The patient was in his late 70s, was admitted with underlying health conditions and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. "The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Anyone with a fever or a new, continuous cough should self-isolate for seven days. Credit: PA

The spokesperson added: "We would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the family of this patient. “Our doctors, nurses and other staff has followed official guidance and best clinical practice throughout. "While this individual was with us he was seriously unwell with an illness unrelated to coronavirus, and had no obvious signs of the virus. "After the individual had died testing confirmed that he had the virus, the ward was immediately closed to all new admissions and visitors, and we continue to adhere to Public Health England guidance." As of Saturday evening, 21 in the UK who had tested positive for Covid-19 had died and the total number of cases had risen to more than 1,140. When contacted, the Department of Health and Social Care said they would not comment on individual cases but pointed to the newly published Public Health England advice on testing.