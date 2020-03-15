Nadine Dorries says positive Covid-19 diagnosis was a ‘game-changer’

Health minister Nadine Dorries said confirmation she had contracted the coronavirus was like “iced water trickling down my spine”.

Ms Dorries is self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and wrote in the Sunday Times of the news being a “game-changer” as she had not been abroad or come into contact with anyone who had.

The MP for Mid Bedfordshire also wrote of her fears for her 84-year-old mother who “is not in the best of health”.