Public information campaign to combat coronavirus ramps up

An advertising blitz featuring England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty is being launched to combat the spread of coronavirus. The public information campaign will hammer home the need for people to self-isolate for a week if they develop a high temperature or a continuous cough. Along with TV adverts voiced by movie star Mark Strong, the campaign will also target newspapers, social media sites, billboards and drive-time radio shows. Prof Whitty has been at the forefront of efforts to explain the Government’s approach, appearing alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson at recent press conferences.

Mark Strong’s voice will feature in the information campaign Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA

His advice will feature in adverts voiced by Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy star Strong in an effort to reach as wide an audience as possible. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Coronavirus is the biggest public health crisis we have faced in a generation. It continues to spread both in the UK and around the world and we need to accept that sadly, many more of us will become infected. “The Government and the NHS are working 24/7 to fight this virus. “We must all work together and play our own part in protecting ourselves and each other, as well as our NHS, from this disease. “This expanded campaign will focus on ensuring the public knows exactly what they should be doing to keep themselves and others safe.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appeared alongside chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right) in press conferences Credit: Simon Dawson/PA