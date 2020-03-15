Retailers call for ‘responsible shopping’ to quell panic buying

British food retailers are urging customers to shop responsibly during the coronavirus outbreak. British Retail Consortium members sent a joint letter to consumers urging everyone to work together to ensure there is enough food for the country. It comes as scores of shoppers have been panic-buying essentials, including toilet paper, as fears intensify over the spread of Covid-19. Retailers are currently working “round the clock” to help customers get the items they need, the BRC said.

The letter aims to reassure customers, while calling on them to support each other during the crisis. It said: “We know that many of you are worried about the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19). “We want to let you know that we are doing everything we can so that you and your families have the food and essentials you need.” The letter added: “But we need your help too. “We would ask everyone to be considerate in the way they shop. “We understand your concerns, but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others will be left without. “There is enough for everyone if we all work together. “Together we can make sure we are looking out for family, friends, neighbours. “Together we will care for those around us and those who are elderly, vulnerable or choosing to remain at home.”

