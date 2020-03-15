Heavy rain will clear in most places to make way for bright day

Heavy rain across Wales and central England on Sunday morning will push southeastwards through the day, perhaps lingering until the afternoon in the far southeast.

Most places will brighten up though with sunny spells and scattered showers, these heaviest and most frequent across Scotland and parts of northern England.

Winds will be strong at times, especially in the northwest, but slowly these will ease through the afternoon.

Temperatures will be close to normal for mid-March with highs of 12 Celsius (54 F).