Airline requests for state aid are just the start as coronavirus outbreak bites

We are witnessing something quite extraordinary, the gradual shutdown of the airline industry.

The slump in passenger demand and the imposition of travel restrictions around the world to slow the spread of the virus is putting unprecedented strain on airlines.

This morning Ryanair, Easyjet, Virigin Atlantic, IAG (which owns BA and Aer Lingus) have grounded aircraft, suspended routes and warned the tens of thousand of people who work for them that they will have to restrict hours and reduce pay.

TUI has suspended “almost all” of its holiday operations.

Even then, the message to government - with the exception of IAG - is that the industry will not survive without financial support from the taxpayer.

The government is being asked to cut taxes, under-write loans and help pay wages.

Ministers have to decide if they are willing to stump-up funding for an industry that financial markets currently view as high-risk.

This is a big ask. The government has responded by calling an aviation summit, which feels like an attempt to buy breathing space.