﻿America: Utterly unprepared for the perfect storm

America is facing a bigger test even than 9/11. Then the enemy came in four aircraft, and the assailants died in their suicide mission.

Now the threat is coming in the form of elusive pathogens and America’s defences are once more facing the wrong way.

The country, despite being filled with brilliant medical researchers and institutes, is preparing, slowly, and with the heaviest heart, to be the next Italy.

That’s because the US government is missing in action. America is horribly ill-prepared for a pandemic on this scale.

There is no serious testing system or infrastructure in place, whatever the White House may say.

I spoke to a senior surgeon at Washington DC’s premier teaching hospital, Georgetown Medstar, and he told me that the facility is already completely full with regular patients.

To my shock, he said no serious preparation had been given to finding new space for the wave of infected patients certainly heading his way.

The medical system here will be overwhelmed in hours, not days. Ventilators will be critical to keeping people alive as they struggle with respiratory difficulties.

America has less than 20,000 ventilators in its national stockpile. Hundreds of thousands may be needed.