Ban on non-essential travel to EU for 'at least 30 days' proposed amid coronavirus outbreak

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed a ban on non-essential travel to the European Union for at least 30 days amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ms von der Leyen put forward a proposal for an initial 30-day ban which could be extended.

The move would have to be approved by leaders of the EU’s 27 members, but would not apply to UK citizens.

Addressing a press conference, Ms von der Leyen said: "The less travel, the more we can contain the virus."

The commission chief said she was proposing a "temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the European Union," adding: "These travel restrictions should be in place for an initial period of 30 days which can be prolonged as necessary."

She told a press conference: "UK citizens are European citizens so of course there are no restrictions for the UK citizens to travel to the continent."