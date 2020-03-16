Can the NHS cope with coronavirus crisis?

The NHS will be tested to its limit in Intensive Care Units across the nation as the coronavirus crisis continues.

There are warnings that every unit could be full very soon due to the high demand, caused by patients in critical conditions.

"We know that the UK has about a quarter of critical care beds compared to nations like Germany, so it is so important that patients are targeted to prevent them falling ill," says Chairman of the British Medical Association, Dr Chaand Nagpaul.

At the very worst, the government is prepared for 80% of the population, 53m people, to get coronavirus.

Up to 5% of those to get it could be critical cases, which equates to 2.6m people.