It will be a cold and frosty start to the day, but most places will have plenty of blue skies and sunshine.

Eastern counties of England may see a little cloud at first, with the potential for a few isolated showers, but it will become drier here, too.

Skies will slowly cloud over across the north-west, with heavy rain and strong winds arriving during the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach highs of 13 Celsius (55F).