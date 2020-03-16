Coronavirus: Actor Idris Elba confirms he has tested positive for Covid-19

Actor Idris Elba has confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Luther star has said he "feels okay and currently has no symptoms" but has been isolated since he found out he might have been exposed to Covid-19.

Elba, 47, said he has been isolated since finding out he was exposed to the virus.

"Stay home people and be pragmatic," he said. "I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic."

Elba, who posted a video also featuring his wife Sabrina Dhowre, said she has not been tested and is "doing okay".

He said he got tested after finding out on Friday that he had been in contact with someone who had the virus.