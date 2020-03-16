Coronavirus cases in UK rise to 1,543 as Wales reports first virus-related death

The number of people to have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK has risen to 1,543 - an increase of 171 cases from the same point on Sunday.

The latest figures come as Wales' Chief Medical Officer confirmed the death of the first coronavirus patient in Wales, bringing the UK total to at least 36. The 68-year-old - who had underlying health conditions - died at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

In Scotland, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 171 - an increase of 18 from the same time the day before. While Northern Ireland recorded seven new cases since Sunday, Stormont health minister Robin Swann confirmed.

Health officials said a total of 44,105 people have been tested for the virus across the UK.