- ITV Report
-
Coronavirus cases in UK rise to 1,543 as Wales reports first virus-related death
The number of people to have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK has risen to 1,543 - an increase of 171 cases from the same point on Sunday.
The latest figures come as Wales' Chief Medical Officer confirmed the death of the first coronavirus patient in Wales, bringing the UK total to at least 36. The 68-year-old - who had underlying health conditions - died at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital.
In Scotland, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 171 - an increase of 18 from the same time the day before. While Northern Ireland recorded seven new cases since Sunday, Stormont health minister Robin Swann confirmed.
Health officials said a total of 44,105 people have been tested for the virus across the UK.
Boris Johnson is due to chair an emergency meeting of the Cobra committee on Monday afternoon to discuss the Government's approach to the outbreak.
The prime minister is expected to discuss strengthening coronavirus-tackling measures with officials and could make a decision on shielding elderly citizens, banning mass gatherings and household isolation.
It comes ahead of the first of the daily press conferences being planned to update the public on Covid-19.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know:
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Your work, travel, and childcare rights
- How to protect yourself against the virus
- The most Googled questions - answered
- How to self isolate
- The new sick pay rules
Schools were issued new guidance on Monday, with educators told they should send home pupils who have a continuous cough or fever as a way help mitigate the impacts of the virus.
But updated information from the Government says all educational settings should remain open unless directly advised to close by Public Health England (PHE).
On Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said over-70s could be told to stay home for up to four months within the "coming weeks".
Under the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020, which were passed last month, a person who is required to be kept in isolation can be taken there by a constable, with the use of "reasonable force, if necessary".
Failure to comply with restrictions, or absconding from isolation, is punishable with a fine of up to £1,000.