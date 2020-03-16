Coronavirus: Coronation Street and Emmerdale to promote 'public health issues' like hand washing

Messages will include things like the importance of hand washing. Credit: PA

Television soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale are going to help join efforts to "remind people of important public health issues" amid the coronavirus outbreak, an ITV spokesperson has confirmed. The importance of hand washing is among the topics that will be covered by the family-favourite programmes. The soaps do not usually make reference to current affairs as they are filmed well in advance of being broadcast, according to ITV, but this will change with coronavirus.

The cast of Coronation Street with the award for Soap of the Year at the TRIC Awards held in March. Credit: PA

An ITV spokesperson said: "Because we script and shoot so far in advance we don't generally reflect contemporary issues. "However we are going to use the soaps to remind people of important public health issues such as the need to wash their hands. "We'll try and do more such messages going forward." Earlier in March an unnamed cast member from Coronation Street entered precautionary self-isolation over fears that they had contracted coronavirus. The cast member later returned to work after being advised by health professionals that they no longer needed to be in isolation and could safely continue filming.

