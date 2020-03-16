Clive Tyldesley's kitchen commentary on wife's lasagne provides light relief amid coronavirus outbreak

Sports commentator Clive Tyldesley has found himself with a lot of time on his hands after the football season was postponed, amid the coronavirus outbreak, but he is staying "match fit and ready".

The veteran football broadcaster has replaced the press box with the kitchen stove and his microphone for a bottle of red, as he provides live coverage on supper preparation at the Tyldesley household, instead of the usual game.

All games in Premier League, England Football League, Women's Super League and Football Association of Wales are suspended until April to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

And that means Tyldesley is without a job for a month, so he decided to take matters into his own hands and continue the commentary.