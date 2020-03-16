Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju has announced he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Norwegian actor, best known for playing Tormund Giantsbane in HBO’s sprawling fantasy epic, said on Instagram that he and his family are self-isolating and he only has “mild symptoms of a cold”.

The 41-year-old urged fans to be “extremely careful” to try to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which has thrown the entertainment industry into chaos.

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals,” Hivju said.