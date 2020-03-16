Johnson poised to introduce stricter coronavirus measures in Cobra meeting

Boris Johnson will discuss strengthening coronavirus-tackling measures with officials and could make a decision on shielding elderly citizens, banning mass gatherings and household isolation.

The Prime Minister will chair an emergency meeting of the Cobra committee on Monday afternoon before addressing the first of the daily press conferences being planned to update the public on Covid-19.

It comes as the Guardian reported on a Public Health England (PHE) briefing which warned health chiefs the epidemic in the UK could last until spring next year and could lead up to 7.9 million people being admitted to hospital.

As the UK death toll reached 35 on Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said over-70s could be told to stay home for up to four months within the "coming weeks".

Under the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020, which were passed last month, a person who is required to be kept in isolation can be taken there by a constable, with the use of "reasonable force, if necessary".

Failure to comply with restrictions, or absconding from isolation, is punishable with a fine of up to £1,000.