Second MP Kate Osborne diagnosed with coronavirus following self-isolation

A second MP, Kate Osborne, has been diagnosed with coronavirus following a period of self-isolation.

The Labour MP for Jarrow tweeted she "will continue to self isolate until I have fought off the illness, but in the mean time I would encourage everyone to band together and support the most vulnerable in our communities".

She added how her constituents can still contact her on her email address.

It's the second case of a UK MP testing positive for the virus, after health minister Nadine Dorries became the first.