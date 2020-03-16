- ITV Report
-
Louis Vuitton owner set to make hand sanitiser for free in France to tackle coronavirus spread
The owner of fashion giant Louis Vuitton will provide French authorities with hand sanitiser “for as long as necessary” as the country battles against the coronavirus outbreak.
France has more than 5,000 cases of the virus and has ordered the closure of non-essential shops in a bid to curb the spread.
Amid a “risk of a shortage” of hand sanitiser, LVMH has instructed the perfumes and cosmetics side of the business to prepare production in “substantial quantities” as of Monday.
“The gel will be delivered free of charge to the French health authorities and as a priority from this Monday to the Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris,” the company said in a statement.
“Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help the address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus.
“LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities.”
Meanwhile, in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock wrote in the Telegraph he is making a “call to arms” for a drive to build the ventilators the NHS will need.
“We are better equipped thanks to the NHS than most other countries, but we will need many more. We now need any manufacturers to transform their production lines to make ventilators,” he said.
“We cannot make too many.”
ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston reported on Sunday that Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East had said he has not been contacted to discuss repurposing suppliers’ facilities to produce respirators.
A spokesperson told ITV News on Monday: “We understand that the Government is exploring ways in which businesses can help deal with the outbreak of COVID-19.
"As they shape their plans, we are keen to do whatever we can to help the Government and the country at this time and will look to provide any practical help we can.”
Mr Hancock said on Sunday the Government has approached the car manufacturer along with Unipart and JCB.
A Unipart spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to be involved in such an important project and doing everything we can to help, but it is not appropriate to comment further at this stage.”
JCB Chairman Lord Bamford confirmed the prime minister had been in touch with the construction company.
“We have research and engineering teams actively looking at the request at the moment,” he said.
“It’s unclear as yet if we can assist, but as a British company, we will do whatever we can to help during the unprecedented times our country is facing.”