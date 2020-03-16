Louis Vuitton owner set to make hand sanitiser for free in France to tackle coronavirus spread

The owner of fashion giant Louis Vuitton will provide French authorities with hand sanitiser “for as long as necessary” as the country battles against the coronavirus outbreak.

France has more than 5,000 cases of the virus and has ordered the closure of non-essential shops in a bid to curb the spread.

Amid a “risk of a shortage” of hand sanitiser, LVMH has instructed the perfumes and cosmetics side of the business to prepare production in “substantial quantities” as of Monday.

“The gel will be delivered free of charge to the French health authorities and as a priority from this Monday to the Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris,” the company said in a statement.

“Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help the address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus.

“LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities.”