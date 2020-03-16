Roy Hudd remembered as ‘much loved and amazingly talented’ after death at 83

Comedian, actor and music hall historian Roy Hudd has been remembered as “much loved and amazingly talented” after his death at the age of 83.

The veteran entertainer hosted BBC Radio 2 sketch show The News Huddlines from 1975 until 2001 and also starred in Broadchurch and as Archie Shuttleworth in Coronation Street.

Hudd’s TV career began in 1964 with satirical series That Was The Week That Was after a stint as a Butlin’s Redcoat in Clacton alongside Sir Cliff Richard.

He went on to perform in variety shows in London and became a huge fan of music hall, later writing books on the subject.

A statement from his agent said: “We are sad to announce the passing of the much-loved and amazingly talented Roy Hudd OBE.