Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson leave hospital following Covid-19 diagnosis

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have left hospital and are self-isolating in Australia after testing positive for coronavirus.

The pair, both 63, stunned fans when they announced they had been diagnosed with Covid-19 while Down Under working on an Elvis Presley biopic.

A representative for Hanks confirmed he and Wilson, who have been married for more than 30 years, are out of hospital and self-isolating at a rented home in Australia.