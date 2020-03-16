Travel restrictions tightened across the world over coronavirus outbreak

Several countries across the world have imposed tighter restrictions amid coronavirus. Credit: AP

Tighter restrictions have come into place across the world in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus. French president Emmanuel Macron has announced very strong restrictions on movement for at least 15 days, before adding "we are at war". Mr Macron said in televised remarks that the government had decided to order the restrictions because people had not complied with earlier public health measures and "we are at war". The different approaches in different countries are raising concerns that vital medical equipment may be blocked.

Bernard Usandizaga watches French President Emmanuel Macron during his television address. Credit: AP

The EU is urging its members to put common health screening procedures in place at their borders to limit the spread of the virus, but not to block the transport of important medical equipment. Meanwhile in the US, President Donald Trump urged all elderly Americans to stay at home and for everyone in the US to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of tighter guidelines to halt the surge of Covid-19 cases. Mr Trump said: "We will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus," before adding: "We can turn the corner and turn it quickly." The US President also urged the public to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people in a bid to tackle the virus spread.

A quiet Eurostar check-in area at London St Pancras. Credit: PA

Mr Trump said the US "may be" heading towards a recession as the economy continues to be battered amid the coronavirus outbreak. He said his administration's focus is on stemming the virus, after which he said he believes the economy will see a "tremendous, tremendous surge". The US president also pledged federal support for airlines struggling because of the pandemic, saying he is "going to back the airlines 100%". Mr Trump and other leaders of the G7 countries spoke in a video teleconference about coordinating their responses to coronavirus. In a statement from the leaders of G7, it said they would "accelerate their response to coronavirus." The statement read: "We will work hard to protect the health and safety of everyone in our countries. "Stepping up the response to the outbreak remains our foremost priority. "We will coordinate our efforts to delay the spread of the virus, including through appropriate border management measures." This came after some European leaders were upset by Mr Trump's decision last week to impose a travel ban without consulting them.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force. Credit: AP

Around 3,800 cases have been reported in the US and more than 65 people have died. Elsewhere, Iran has reported a record rise of 129 fatalities from the new coronavirus, pushing its total death toll to 853 amid nearly 15,000 confirmed cases. Meanwhile Italy is reporting an estimated 25,000 cases and more than 2,000 deaths. It comes as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a ban on non-essential travel to the European Union for at least 30 days amid the coronavirus outbreak. Ms von der Leyen put forward a proposal for an initial 30-day ban which could be extended.

Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel speak after a video-conference with G7 leaders in Brussels. Credit: AP

The move would have to be approved by leaders of the EU's 27 members, but would not apply to UK citizens. Addressing a nearly empty press room alongside European Council President Charles Michel, Ms von der Leyen said: "The less travel, the more we can contain the virus." She told a press conference: "UK citizens are European citizens so of course there are no restrictions for the UK citizens to travel to the continent."