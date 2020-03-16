UK Weather Forecast: England and Wales mostly dry and mild on Tuesday, rain elsewhere.

This Evening and Tonight: Early evening rain over Scotland and Northern Ireland gives way to clearer skies and a few showers later tonight. Over England and Wales, conditions turning cloudier from the south, cloud thick enough for some rain in the north and west.

Tuesday: Scotland and Northern Ireland will see early and showers giving way to cloudier conditions with some rain later. England and Wales will have a very mild and mostly dry day.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Windy with showers across Scotland, mostly clearing by Friday. Light winds and sunshine further south, following slow clearance of cloud/rain from far south. Turning colder for all with overnight frosts.