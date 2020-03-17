Bone circles made from mammoth remains reveal clues about Ice Age

Mysterious bone circles made from the remains of dozens of mammoths have helped shed light on how ancient communities survived Europe’s Ice Age. Around 70 of these structures are known to exist in Ukraine and the west Russian Plains. The bones at one site are more than 20,000 years old, new analysis suggests, making it the oldest such circular structure built by humans discovered in the region. Researchers say the bones were most likely sourced from animal graveyards, and the circle was then hidden by sediment and is now one foot below current surface level.

The majority of the bones found at the Russian Plains site are from mammoths. A total of 51 lower jaws and 64 individual mammoth skulls were used to construct the walls of the 30ft by 30ft structure and scattered across its interior. Scientists also found small numbers of reindeer, horse, bear, wolf, red fox and arctic fox bones. For the first time, the archaeologists from the University of Exeter found remains of charred wood and other soft non-woody plant remains within the circular structure near the modern village of Kostenki, about 500km south of Moscow. They say this indicates people were burning wood as well as bones for fuel, and the communities who lived there had learned where to forage for edible plants during the Ice Age. Dr Alexander Pryor, who led the study, said: “Kostenki 11 represents a rare example of Palaeolithic hunter-gatherers living on in this harsh environment. “What might have brought ancient hunter gatherers to this site?

