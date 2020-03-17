- ITV Report
Reimbursement for sick pay among business support measures
Businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic are set to be reimbursed for up two weeks’ statutory sick pay for each employee absent.
It’s also expected business rates will be cut so 900,000 small businesses in England "will pay nothing at all in 2020/21", according to new measures discussed by Government ministers.
Boris Johnson told his cabinet “we are engaged in a war against the disease which we have to win”, following the Economic and Business Response Committee’s first meeting.
These measures discussed include:
- Reimbursing small and medium-sized employers across the UK for up to two weeks’ statutory sick pay for each employee absent;
- Extending business rates cuts so that 900,000 small businesses in England will pay no rates at all in 2020/21;
- Providing £2.2 billion funding for one-off grants of £3,000 to around 700,000 small businesses in England;
- A new temporary Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme to support businesses in all parts of the UK to access £1 billion of additional bank lending;
- A dedicated HMRC helpline to enable UK businesses in financial distress to discuss deferring tax bills where necessary.
Last week Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced £12 billion of emergency funding in his first budget since taking office.
The new package of finance will help struggling businesses through the pandemic.
Mr Sunak will now also appear alongside the prime minister at the daily news conference, the first of which was held on Monday.
Businesses have warned the government allowing them to stay open, whilst telling people to stay away, leaves them vulnerable to financial damage.
Some have claimed, should they be forced to shut they would be exempt from paying rent on premises which are empty of customers.
