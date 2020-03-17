Reimbursement for sick pay among business support measures

Businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic are set to be reimbursed for up two weeks’ statutory sick pay for each employee absent.

It’s also expected business rates will be cut so 900,000 small businesses in England "will pay nothing at all in 2020/21", according to new measures discussed by Government ministers.

Boris Johnson told his cabinet “we are engaged in a war against the disease which we have to win”, following the Economic and Business Response Committee’s first meeting.

These measures discussed include: