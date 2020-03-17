British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe temporarily released from prison amid coronavirus outbreak

Nazanin has been released for two weeks but must wear an ankle monitor as a condition of her release. Credit: Free Nazanin/Handout

British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released from prison in Iran because of the coronavirus outbreak, her husband said. She has been released for two weeks but must wear an ankle monitor as a condition of her release and cannot be more than 300m away from her parents' home.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport while travelling with her young daughter, Gabriella, to meet her parents in April 2016. She was sentenced to five years in prison over allegations of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government.

Gabriella spent three and a half years living in Iran before moving back to the UK last October. Credit: PA

She had been afforded diplomatic protection by the UK Government, which states she is innocent and that her treatment by Iran failed to meet obligations under international law. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he was "relieved" she had been temporarily released. In a statement he said: “I am relieved that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was today temporarily released into the care of her family in Iran. "We urge the regime to ensure she receives any necessary medical care. "While this is a welcome step, we urge the government now to release all UK dual nationals arbitrarily detained in Iran, and enable them to return to their families in the UK."

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released from a prison in Iran. Credit: PA

Labour's Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq said the release is "good news in the darkness of the coronavirus" outbreak. The Labour MP said on Twitter she is both "pleased and relieved rather than in jail at this time of terrible chaos".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Tehran reported another 129 fatalities on Monday, the largest one-day rise since it began battling the Middle East's worst outbreak, which has claimed more than 850 lives and infected a number of senior officials in the country. Businesses in the capital remained open even as other countries in the region moved towards full lockdowns.

Coronavirus: Everything you need to know