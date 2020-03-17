Confusion over ibuprofen guidance in connection with coronavirus after conflicting advice from UK officials

France's health minister suggested ibuprofen could worsen the infection. Credit: PA

People have been advised to avoid ibuprofen "at the moment" amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a suggestion by the Government’s chief scientific adviser. The comments from Sir Patrick Vallance appear to be at odds with information issued on Monday by Public Health England (PHE). The use of the drug in connection with Covid-19 has come into question after French health minister Olivier Veran suggested that anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, could worsen the infection.

Sir Patrick Vallance addresses a daily coronavirus briefing at Number 10 Downing Street. Credit: PA

Speaking at the Health Select Committee, Sir Patrick told MPs: "The ibuprofen example – it may or may not be right, I don't know – but the sensible thing to do would be to say don't take it at the moment, take something else – paracetamol or something." On Monday, however, PHE said there is not enough information on ibuprofen use and the coronavirus to advise people to stop using the drug. PHE stressed there was no published scientific evidence that ibuprofen increases the risk of catching Covid-19 or makes the illness worse.

US scientists have begun the first-stage safety study clinical trial of the vaccine. Credit: AP

PHE said: "Most people with Covid-19 will have a mild illness and some people may need to take medicines, such as paracetamol or ibuprofen, to help with raised temperature, headache and other pains. It added: "Always follow the instructions on the label if you do take these medicines and do not exceed the stated dose". In a statement, Reckitt Benckiser, the makers of Nurofen, said it was aware of the "spread of information" about the use of anti-inflammatory products, "mainly through social media channels".

Empty shelves that once stocked toilet rolls have been seen in a number of UK stores. Credit: PA

It continued: "Consumer safety is our number one priority. "Ibuprofen is a well-established medicine that has been used safely as a self-care fever and pain reducer, including in viral illnesses, for more than 30 years. "We do not currently believe there is any proven scientific evidence linking over-the-counter use of ibuprofen to the aggravation of Covid-19. Reckitt Benckiser also stressed customers should follow instructions and guidelines on the packet. It added: "As a responsible, science-led organisation we are engaging with WHO, EMA and other local health authorities. "We will communicate any additional information or guidance necessary for the safe use of our products following any such evaluation."