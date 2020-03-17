Developers to be forced to make new-build homes gigabit-speed capable

One in five new-build homes are still being constructed without gigabit-speed connections, according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Government plans will make it a legal requirement to install high-quality digital infrastructure from the outset and make it a priority as part of the build.

Developers could be forced to make sure new-build homes are fit to carry gigabit-speed broadband.

These are mostly among smaller developments, because of the cost or lack of time for network operators to build in connections.

“This legislation means every new home will be built fit for the future and give people access to world-class broadband speeds from the moment they move in,” said Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden.

“It’s all part of our plan to deliver on our commitment to give everyone in the UK access to gigabit broadband, as we connect and level up the country.”

It will apply to all new residential dwellings, including conversions and self-built homes, but excluding renovated buildings, schools, hotels and prisons.

The Conservatives pledged at the election to bring full fibre and gigabit-capable broadband to every home and business in Britain within five years.

Legislation will be put before MPs as soon as parliamentary time allows, DCMS said.

However, developers will not be bound by the measures on new-builds where providing gigabit-capable connectivity will cost them more than £2,000.

As building regulations are a devolved matter, legislative amendments to the Building Regulations 2010 will apply to England only.

The Government says it will work closely with the devolved administrations to help them implement it in a consistent manner across the UK.