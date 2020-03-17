- ITV Report
Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 over coronavirus outbreak, Norway's football association confirms
Euro 2020 is being postponed for a year over the coronavirus outbreak, according to Norway's football association.
On Twitter, the official account for Norges Fotballforbund said: "UEFA has decided that the European Championship is postponed to 2021.
"It will be played from 11 June to 11 July next year."
European football stakeholders convened on Tuesday to discuss the impact and fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Euro 2020 has been chief among the topics and the widely-expected delay to the tournament was announced by Norway's governing body.
ITV News Sports Editor said the UEFA is expected to confirm the decision this afternoon.
The tournament had been due to be played between June 12 and July 12 this summer, in 12 cities across Europe with Wembley hosting the semi-finals and final.
The postponement became the most viable option given the huge disruption caused to the 2019-20 domestic competitions across Europe, and to this season's Champions League and Europa League.
It is now likely that the play-offs to decide the final four places at the tournament - which were due to be played later this month - can be postponed until later this year.
