Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 over coronavirus outbreak, Norway's football association confirms

Euro 2020 is being postponed for a year over the coronavirus outbreak, according to Norway's football association.

On Twitter, the official account for Norges Fotballforbund said: "UEFA has decided that the European Championship is postponed to 2021.

"It will be played from 11 June to 11 July next year."

European football stakeholders convened on Tuesday to discuss the impact and fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Euro 2020 has been chief among the topics and the widely-expected delay to the tournament was announced by Norway's governing body.

ITV News Sports Editor said the UEFA is expected to confirm the decision this afternoon.