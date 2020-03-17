Experts warn of 250,000 Covid-19 deaths without tougher controls

Around 250,000 people will die in Britain as a result of the coronavirus outbreak unless more draconian measures are adopted to protect the population, scientists have warned. The Imperial College Covid-19 response team – which has been advising ministers – said that even with the “social distancing” plans set out by the Government, the health system will be “overwhelmed many times over”.

In its latest report, it said the only “viable strategy” was a Chinese-style policy of “suppression” involving the social distancing of the entire population. It said such measures would need to be maintained potentially for 18 months or more until an effective vaccine became available. The stark warning came after Boris Johnson on Monday unveiled unprecedented peacetime measures to try to control the spread of Covid-19. They were announced as the death toll of people with coronavirus in the UK reached 55.

In the first of his daily No 10 press conferences, the Prime Minister called on people to stay away from pubs, clubs and theatres and to avoid all non-essential contacts and travel. In other developments: – Chancellor Rishi Sunak will set out a new package of support for businesses hit by the outbreak less than a week after announcing £12 billion of emergency funding in the Budget – The Government will lay out emergency legislation expected to include powers for police to detain people to stop them spreading the virus and allowing hospitals to send patients home to free up beds – All non-essential access to the Houses of Parliament has been stopped and MPs and peers over the age of 70 or with underlying health problems have been urged to heed Government advice – The Prime Minister has held a conference call with manufacturing firms and organisations urging them to step up production of ventilators and other vital medical equipment Under the latest Government advice, anyone living in a household with somebody who has the symptoms of a persistent cough or fever was told to isolate themselves for 14 days.

Special guidance will be issued by the NHS for the 1.4 million people most at risk from the disease – including the elderly with underlying health conditions – on further measures they need to take to “shield” themselves. Mr Johnson said the measures were needed as the UK was approaching the “fast growth part of the upward curve” in the number of cases. “Without drastic action, cases could double every five or six days,” he said. However, the Imperial College report warned that even with such a dramatic closing down of normal life, the capacity of health systems in the UK and the US – which is adopting similar measures – was likely to be “exceeded many times over”. “In the most effective mitigation strategy examined, which leads to a single, relatively short epidemic (case isolation, household quarantine and social distancing of the elderly), the surge limits for both general ward and ICU (intensive care unit) beds would be exceeded by at least eight-fold under the more optimistic scenario for critical care requirements that we examined,” it said. “In addition, even if all patients were able to be treated, we predict there would still be in the order of 250,000 deaths in GB, and 1.1 to 1.2 million in the US.”

