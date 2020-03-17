Government coronavirus measures based on infection doubling rate of four days - not five it said, writes Robert Peston

There was widespread anxiety and concern that the government was basing its measures to suppress spread of coronavirus on an assumption that the numbers infected were doubling every five days, when the evidence here and internationally suggested doubling rate of nearer four days.

I raised this concern with Neil Ferguson, the Imperial College expert whose forecasting has underpinned the government's accelerated moves to constrain our freedom of movement.

He told me: "I misspoke when I said five days".

His baseline for the spread rate (R0) is that each sufferer would infect 2.4 people on average (technically: R0 = 2.4) which implies that the numbers infected would double every 4.3 days, in line with the international data.