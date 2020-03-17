Government's coronavirus policy prompts plunge in high street footfall, figures show
ITV News has obtained new figures showing a plunge in high street footfall since the Government's change in policy announced on Monday.
As more consumers try to get supplies online, an ITV News survey shows some supermarket customers having to wait weeks for delivery slots.
What's more, some shoppers are being turned away.
We worked with retail experts Springboard - and found that on Monday morning - before Boris Johnson's announcement on ending non-essential contact - high street shopper flow was already down 12% year-on-year.
By 12 noon on Tuesday, that drop had almost doubled to 21.5%.
- ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi on the latest outlook for consumers and the high street
A separate survey by ITV News shows what happens when shoppers go online instead.
British online supermarket Ocado said on Tuesday: "New customer bookings will not be processed" for now.
While Tesco was showing waits of up to 17 days for a delivery slot in some areas.
Both Sainsbury's and Iceland sites were showing no slots could currently be booked by new customers.
Grocery firms say new slots will become available but added that they are working under huge extra demand.
Meanwhile supermarket Iceland has trialled trading hours specifically for older and vulnerable customers and and has now told ITV News it will be rolled-out more widely.
The first two hours of trading in most of its 950 stores from Wednesday will be exclusively for older and vulnerable customers.
Shops are under pressure like never before - the industry is sending out a clear message: "Be nice to the staff - it's not their fault.
"They are working hard and trying their best".