Government's coronavirus policy prompts plunge in high street footfall, figures show

Shops are under pressure like never before, with retailers asking customers to 'be nice to staff'. Credit: PA

ITV News has obtained new figures showing a plunge in high street footfall since the Government's change in policy announced on Monday. As more consumers try to get supplies online, an ITV News survey shows some supermarket customers having to wait weeks for delivery slots. What's more, some shoppers are being turned away.

Sainsbury's online delivery site is showing no slots currently available to book for new customers. Credit: PA

We worked with retail experts Springboard - and found that on Monday morning - before Boris Johnson's announcement on ending non-essential contact - high street shopper flow was already down 12% year-on-year. By 12 noon on Tuesday, that drop had almost doubled to 21.5%.

- 12.5% High street shopper flow down before PM's announcement

- 21.5% High street shopper flow down after PM's announcement

A separate survey by ITV News shows what happens when shoppers go online instead. British online supermarket Ocado said on Tuesday: "New customer bookings will not be processed" for now.

While Tesco was showing waits of up to 17 days for a delivery slot in some areas. Both Sainsbury's and Iceland sites were showing no slots could currently be booked by new customers.

A quiet shop floor in Selfridges the day after Boris Johnson called on people to avoid all non-essential contacts and travel. Credit: PA