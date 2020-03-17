Headteachers' concerns over pupils missing free meals if schools close

Headteachers worried about school closures over the coronavirus outbreak have written to the education secretary asking for permission to support "the most vulnerable kids in society" who need free school meals.

Headteachers are concerned that if schools are closed over Covid-19, many children who get free school meals will be forced to go without their day's most nutritious meal.

They want to help those kids by providing supermarket food vouchers to families, using the government money provided to them to pay for free school meals.

Schools receive around £2.50 per child per day for those entitled to free school meals, but under current rules they are not allowed to give that money - in voucher form or otherwise - to families in need when schools are closed.

The letter from headteachers to the Department for Education, which has 125 signatures, says if schools close over coronavirus, many children will "miss out on their only hot meal of the day".