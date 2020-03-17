- ITV Report
Headteachers' concerns over pupils missing free meals if schools close
Headteachers worried about school closures over the coronavirus outbreak have written to the education secretary asking for permission to support "the most vulnerable kids in society" who need free school meals.
Headteachers are concerned that if schools are closed over Covid-19, many children who get free school meals will be forced to go without their day's most nutritious meal.
They want to help those kids by providing supermarket food vouchers to families, using the government money provided to them to pay for free school meals.
Schools receive around £2.50 per child per day for those entitled to free school meals, but under current rules they are not allowed to give that money - in voucher form or otherwise - to families in need when schools are closed.
The letter from headteachers to the Department for Education, which has 125 signatures, says if schools close over coronavirus, many children will "miss out on their only hot meal of the day".
The letter adds: "As we plan for all eventualities, we are left with uncertainty about what constitutes acceptable use of the free school meal funding we are in receipt of on their behalf.
"A simple solution is to provide their families with vouchers redeemable at all major supermarkets."
It goes on: "We therefore urge the Department for Education to urgently make clear that school leaders who choose to ensure their vulnerable students are provided for in this manner will face no negative consequences, or to communicate what the department’s preferred alternative is."
Stuart Lock, CEO of Advantage Schools, one of the people behind the letter, told ITV News it would be an "easy way" for Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to provide additional support for children.
He says with school closures now seeming "inevitable", headteachers want to be sure they can support the most "underprivileged students" without fear of consequences.
He said schools "very resourceful" and many will be putting on meals for people to collect.
But he said due to government guidance, it may not be advisable for children to collect meals from schools and in some cases supermarket vouchers could be the only way to provide support.
He urged a quick response for the government so schools can start to "plan for all eventualities".
Jim McMahon, Labour MP Oldham West and Royton pointed out that, if households are hit by the virus, many families may be out of work and as a result, unable to afford to pay for out-of-school meals.
He said on Twitter: "This is real concern, especially as we are close to school closures.
"Critically it isn't just access to food, but also the ability to cook if household incomes are hit. As a minimum the Government need to step in and give protection for those on pre-payment meters."