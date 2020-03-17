Keeping coronavirus death toll to 20,000 or less would be a 'good outcome', says government's chief scientist

Sir Patrick also suggested there could be as many as 55,000 coronavirus cases already in the UK.

Reducing the number of coronavirus deaths to 20,000 would be "a good outcome" the Government's chief scientific adviser has told the Health Select Committee, as he presented the latest evidence over the outbreak. When asked about lowering hundreds of thousands of deaths by Health Select Committee chairman Jeremy Hunt, Sir Patrick Vallance said: "That is the hope, that we can get it down to that and to put that into perspective, every year in seasonal flu the number of deaths is thought to be about 8,000 excess deaths. "So if we can get this down into numbers of 20,000 and below, that's a good outcome in terms of where we would hope to get to with this outbreak." "But I mean it's still horrible, I mean that's still an enormous amount of deaths and it's still enormous pressure on the health service," he added.

Sir Patrick also suggested there could be as many as 55,000 coronavirus cases already in the UK. His comments comes as the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK has reached 1,950 - an increase of 407 in 24 hours.

Mr Hunt asked whether the expected death rate was one fatality for every 1,000 cases, which would mean that there is "potentially 55,000 cases". Asked if that felt right, Sir Patrick said: "We've tried to get a handle on that in Sage (the scientific advisory group for emergencies) and if you put all the modelling information together, that's a reasonable ballpark way of looking at it."

Sir Patrick could not confirm whether there have been any young deaths but added the vast majority of deaths are elderly or have underlying health conditions. He continued: "At the moment the UK has done around 44,000 tests...that clearly is not going to be enough going forward." He said the priority of testing would be patients in hospitals in intensive care units, clustered outbreaks and referrals from GPs. He told the Health Select Committee: "I think we need a big increase in testing and that is what I am pushing for really hard to make that happen. "What you don't want is everyone coming to the hospital to get tested. "The quicker we come to a true community testing, the better it will be."

A general view of a person shopping in a supermarket in Chester. Credit: PA

When asked about why there hasn't been any school closures and why the current policies are different from other countries, Sir Patrick said: "School closing is lower down in the list, it's not that it doesn't have any effects but it can also have complicated affects." He added: "It's a complicated one...decisions will be made when they need to be made."