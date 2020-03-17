How these patients won their battle against coronavirus

Many have already recovered after being infected with Covid-19 and here's how they dealt with it. Credit: AP/PA

As the Government ramps up ‘drastic action’ to stem the spread of coronavirus in the UK, more people are set to self-isolate. Most of those infected are likely to be mild cases but others will experience symptoms and some will be severe. In rare cases, infection could be fatal. According to the World Health Organisation, people with mild illness recover in around two weeks, while those with more severe ailments may take three to six weeks to rebound. In mainland China, where the virus first emerged, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed - but more than 60,000 already have recovered. Stories from the recovered have been as varied as expected, with some reporting intense fatigue and aches all over while others compared it to a common cold. Here’s how some of them describe the road to recovery.

Headaches and fatigue

Anaesthetist and intensivist Chris Gough shared his experience on Twitter documenting the change in his condition from day to day. His ordeal began with “fevers and exhaustion”: “Shivers and sweats were the story of the day. That and being utterly exhausted, with whole-body ache”. He would stop for a rest after just one flight of stairs and had “no appetite at all” with a temperature of 38.5. Coughing kicked in later that day. Thought “not a bad cough”, it was enough to remind him “my lungs were also not happy”. The next two days were spent mostly lying down, he said, and a worsening headache with more fatigue to boot.

His cough started to wane in the third day and his appetite began to improve though was “far from normal”. “Had to help with childcare in the evening,” he said. “Either [the] baby has doubled in weight or I’m half as strong.” He noticed signs of recovery as day four and five came and went, with his cough gradually subsiding and headaches gone. While he still “lacked energy”, he said he began to feel better. His advice? Stick to the rules – if your temperature tops 37.8 or you have a new, persistent cough then self-isolate. Remember, if you experience the symptoms below, you should stay at home for seven days and away from other people:

a new, continuous cough – this means you've started coughing repeatedly

a high temperature – you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

shortness of breath

If you live with other people, they should stay at home for 14 days from the day the first person got symptoms.

A heavy head

Tan Shiyun recovered after feeling her head was heavy. Credit: AP

In China, Tan Shiyun, a postgraduate student at a university in Wuhan, had travelled to her family home in Yichang over 180 miles away when she began to experience minor symptoms from the virus. She went to the hospital, where she was given common cold medicine and sent home. It was only after her symptoms persisted and she visited the hospital a second time for an outpatient CT scan and received a call asking her to come back did she understand her symptoms came from something other than the common flu. After many days and a number of tests, doctors eventually told her that the infection had spread to both of her lungs. “After that, I felt a heavy head while walking, unable to breathe, and nauseous,” Tan said in a video blog post. But after over two weeks in the hospital, a CT scan showed her infection was disappearing and she was discharged.

A smooth recovery

Carl Goldman did not feel severe symptoms. Credit: KHTS Radio via AP

“It’s been a two on a scale of 10,” said Carl Goldman, hospitalised in Omaha, Nebraska, since February 17, after developing a 39.4-degree fever on a chartered flight from Japan to the US. Mr Goldman is staying hydrated with energy drink Gatorade. He said he continued coughing more than two weeks after he first got sick, but would probably only have missed one day of work if he had been diagnosed with the cold or flu. He stays active by pacing in his room, trying to match his pre-sickness routine of 10,000 daily steps on the pedometer. “I totally get this is where I need to be and I need to be cleared of this before I’m released,” he said.

No symptoms

Greg and Rose Yerex struggled with isolation more than anything else. Credit: AP

American Greg Yerex, who was diagnosed along with his wife, Rose Yerex, on the Diamond Princess, said he had no symptoms and felt as healthy as he did on any other normal day. “If I was home, I would be out doing everything I normally do,” he said when the couple were still hospitalised in Nagoya, Japan. Rose Yerex tested negative when she got to the hospital. For Greg Yerex, it was the couple’s mental health that faced the biggest threat as they they spent days in quarantine, isolated from friends and family and deprived of any direct human contact. “It’s like being a prisoner,” he said. “You pace, you worry, you fret, you imagine all sorts of things. You have no control.” Greg Yerex said that he and his wife, who have since been released from the hospital, plan to go to counselling to work through the mental stress they experienced.

Mental health worries

Some infected with the virus worried more about symptoms that aren't physical.

Fellow cruise passenger Rebecca Frasure knows how they feel. “I don’t get to speak with anyone,” she said in a Facebook call while still hospitalised in Nagoya. “I have a little window in my room, but cannot leave. The only contact I have is through Facebook messenger. I would never wish this on anyone.” Ms Frasure said one of the things she found most frustrating was waiting for her test results to come back. Patients who have been diagnosed with the virus must have two consecutive negative tests before they can be released. Ms Frasure is now out of the hospital, but is worried about being stigmatised by her home community. “Are they going to be afraid?” she wondered. "Are they going to criticise me for being home, thinking I brought virus back with me?”

'A heavy metal plate'

Mr Park describes himself as a “healthy guy” who went to the gym five times a week. It took roughly five days for his recovery to gather momentum and before his illness could reach its tenth day, on day nine, he was officially recovered in South Korea. Among his symptoms were a sore throat and cough and then a gradual increase of pressure on his chest. Breathing began to feel like “having [a] heavy metal plate on my chest”. As he began to feel better, he said his condition was “up and down” each day until he was finally cleared and told to isolate himself for 14 days.

Can infected people who recover get it again?

It isn't yet clear if those who recover will be immune. Credit: PA

It’s not known. A few reports from China say some people had COVID-19, recovered and then fell ill again. It’s unclear if that’s a relapse, a new infection, or a case where the person never fully recovered in the first place. Scientists at the at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle say the 30,000-letter genetic code of the virus changes by one letter every 15 days. It’s not known how many of these changes would be needed for the virus to seem different enough to the immune system of someone who had a previous version of it for it to cause a fresh infection. The National Institutes of Health’s Dr. Anthony Fauci, based in the US, told Congress on Thursday that it was unlikely that someone could get reinfected. “We haven’t formally proved it, but it is strongly likely that that’s the case,” he said. “Because if this acts like any other virus, once you recover, you won’t get reinfected.”